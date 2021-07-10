Zimbabwe: Health Experts Warn Against Complacency

Health experts have urged businesses to comply with President Mnangagwa's directive to de-congest workplaces by having 60 percent of staff working from home to help curb the rising Covid-19 infections.

Announcing the level four national lockdown nearly two weeks ago, President Mnangagwa said both public and private sector institutions should operate with just 40 percent of staff on the premises, and the other 60 percent working from home.

Essential services were exempted.

The curfew was extended to 6.30pm to 6am, and businesses were ordered to operate between 8am and 3.30pm.

Zimbabwe is recording a surge in Covid-19 cases and Thursday was one of the deadliest days after 56 people succumbed to the virus as 2 156 new infections were recorded, slightly below Wednesday's infections.

Bulawayo acting provincial medical director Dr Welcome Mlilo said the level of Covid-19 infections being recorded could strain the health sector.

Dr Mlilo said there is evidence that Covid-19 is widespread in communities and the public should stick to regulations.

Starting on Monday, Bulawayo will embark on mass vaccination for all eligible residents and the vaccination will be conducted at all council clinics and hospitals.

Ekusileni Medical Centre is expected to open next week.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old infant died from Covid-19 complications at Mpilo Central Hospital on Thursday.

Among the new cases being recorded at Mpilo Central Hospital are pregnant women and staff members.

While the hospital is not a designated Covid-19 treatment centre, officials said they are forced to admit patients as other centres are full.

Bulawayo's designated Covid-19 hospitals are Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital, Old Bartley Memorial Block housed at United Bulawayo Hospitals and Ekusileni Medical Centre.

Mater Dei Hospital is also available for those with the financial muscle.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the hospital is being overwhelmed by new infections.

"We lost a one-year-old child and we are afraid of losing patients to Covid-19," he said.

"We are worried because new infections are being recorded among pregnant women as well. So, we are forced to turn part of the hospital to a Covid-19 admission centre because we have nowhere to take them to."

Prof Ngwenya said the hospital has resorted to mass testing of staff as Covid-19 cases are also being recorded among health workers.