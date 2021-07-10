Zimbabwe: Health Experts Warn Against Complacency

10 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Health experts have urged businesses to comply with President Mnangagwa's directive to de-congest workplaces by having 60 percent of staff working from home to help curb the rising Covid-19 infections.

Announcing the level four national lockdown nearly two weeks ago, President Mnangagwa said both public and private sector institutions should operate with just 40 percent of staff on the premises, and the other 60 percent working from home.

Essential services were exempted.

The curfew was extended to 6.30pm to 6am, and businesses were ordered to operate between 8am and 3.30pm.

Zimbabwe is recording a surge in Covid-19 cases and Thursday was one of the deadliest days after 56 people succumbed to the virus as 2 156 new infections were recorded, slightly below Wednesday's infections.

Bulawayo acting provincial medical director Dr Welcome Mlilo said the level of Covid-19 infections being recorded could strain the health sector.

Dr Mlilo said there is evidence that Covid-19 is widespread in communities and the public should stick to regulations.

Starting on Monday, Bulawayo will embark on mass vaccination for all eligible residents and the vaccination will be conducted at all council clinics and hospitals.

Ekusileni Medical Centre is expected to open next week.

Meanwhile, a one-year-old infant died from Covid-19 complications at Mpilo Central Hospital on Thursday.

Among the new cases being recorded at Mpilo Central Hospital are pregnant women and staff members.

While the hospital is not a designated Covid-19 treatment centre, officials said they are forced to admit patients as other centres are full.

Bulawayo's designated Covid-19 hospitals are Thorngrove Infectious Disease Hospital, Old Bartley Memorial Block housed at United Bulawayo Hospitals and Ekusileni Medical Centre.

Mater Dei Hospital is also available for those with the financial muscle.

Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the hospital is being overwhelmed by new infections.

"We lost a one-year-old child and we are afraid of losing patients to Covid-19," he said.

"We are worried because new infections are being recorded among pregnant women as well. So, we are forced to turn part of the hospital to a Covid-19 admission centre because we have nowhere to take them to."

Prof Ngwenya said the hospital has resorted to mass testing of staff as Covid-19 cases are also being recorded among health workers.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X