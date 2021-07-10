Nigerian Afropop Artiste, Lil Kem Serenades With Banger 'My Girl'

10 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Born Obieze Nkemjika Anokwuru, the Afropop singer started making music at a young age.

He made his debut into the Nigerian music scene with two singles 'Insane' and 'Catching Cruise' which enjoyed massive radio play.

Lil Kem who is known for his Afro-pop sound mixed with hip pop, After the release of his song "Kpariwo", released "Jogodo" in 2016 produced by S'bling, mixed and mastered by Chordraticbeats.

About his banging new single "My Girl", Lil Kem sings about how much he cares and fancies his Love Interest and he doesn't joke with her. "My girl wey I dey give all my money, and you know I love her with all my heart," he started in the song.

In an interview with MTVBASE in 2018, the artiste talks about what inspired his music.

"I sing about girls and my life but I mostly sing about the ladies. Maybe because I'm always around them and I study them a lot... lol. Well... can't blame me... girls are one of the best things created by God," he explained.

It is certain that "My Girl" would serenade the world especially as the festive season gets closer.

