Nigeria: Igboho - Don't Turn Ibadan to Battlefield, Family Heads Urge Buhari

10 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Jeremiah Oke

The Ibadan family heads in Oyo State, under the umbrella of Authentic Mogajis, have urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to turn Ibadan land to battlefield over recent night raid of the residence of the Yoruba self-acclaimed activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho.

The family heads also condemned the recent invasion of some markets by customs officials in Ibadan land where they allegedly carted away thousands of bags of rice, groundnut oil, cash and valuables.

Speaking yesterday through the spokesman of the group, Mogaji Wale Oladoja, the group said night raids are now becoming the trademark of the current administration which according to them is tantamount to robbery.

According to him, those using the name of the president to carry out the dastardly acts in government would not go unpunished, as the people of Ibadan land will resist any attempt to turn the state to a battlefield.

