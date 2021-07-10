Nigeria: Bandits Kill 2 Policemen, Others in Niger

Bandits have killed two mobile policemen and two civilians in fresh attacks at Komponi Bobi in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attacks, which occurred on Thursday night and Friday morning, also left many others injured.

It was learnt that the bandits began the attacks in Makura village at 10pm on Thursday night and visited three other communities before Friday morning. They were said to have come on 17 motorcycles, carrying two persons each.

Daily Trust Saturday also gathered that the bandits, after attacking the communities and rustled cows and sheep, went to a construction site on the new road of Kompani Bobi and attacked the mobile policemen, killing two of them.

It was also learnt that two women were killed during the attack.

The police public relations officer in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report.