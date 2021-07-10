Nigeria: Bandits Kill 2 Policemen, Others in Niger

10 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Romoke W. Ahmad

Bandits have killed two mobile policemen and two civilians in fresh attacks at Komponi Bobi in Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State.

The attacks, which occurred on Thursday night and Friday morning, also left many others injured.

It was learnt that the bandits began the attacks in Makura village at 10pm on Thursday night and visited three other communities before Friday morning. They were said to have come on 17 motorcycles, carrying two persons each.

Daily Trust Saturday also gathered that the bandits, after attacking the communities and rustled cows and sheep, went to a construction site on the new road of Kompani Bobi and attacked the mobile policemen, killing two of them.

It was also learnt that two women were killed during the attack.

The police public relations officer in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached for comments at the time of filing this report.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X