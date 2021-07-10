Nigeria: Tension Over Killing of NURTW Vice Chairman in APC Rally

10 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Eugene Agha

Tension yesterday enveloped Satellite town and its environs in Lagos State over the alleged killing of the Vice Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) identified as Samuel Kayode aka Ekpo Kinkin.

He was reportedly shot dead during a rally organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oriade Local Council Development Area (LCDA) on Thursday.

Some residents of the area said people are now afraid of the possible consequence of the killing.

They said the deceased was a strong member of the APC in the development area and had pitched his tent behind an aspirant in the forthcoming local government election.

Though details of the killing were still sketchy as at press time, a source said some armed men had reportedly invaded the rally and allegedly opened fire on the crowd.

The spokesman of the NURTW chairman, Musuliu Akinsanya, said he was protecting a fellow politician from harassment when the gunmen shot him dead.

State Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, did not take his calls nor did he reply to text messages sent to his phone.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

