Nigeria: Community Petitions Assembly Over Collapsed Bridge

10 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim

Residents of a community in Bauchi State have petitioned the State House of Assembly over a collapsed bridge which has disconnected them from other communities.

People of Dinki village in Bogoro Local Government Area appealed to the assembly to rebuild the bridge linking them with other towns to revive socio-economic activities in the area.

The member representing Bogoro Constituency Musa, Wakili Nakwada, who brought the complaint under matters of urgent public importance, informed the state assembly that his constituents protested that their community has been disconnected from Bogoro and other neighbouring communities in the area.

The lawmaker added that the bridge linking Monday Market and Bar Arewa was also on the verge of collapsing, saying if that happens the people will have no road and bridges to access markets and other towns in the local government.

Responding, Speaker of the House, Abubakar Suleiman, directed the House Committee on Works and Transport to follow up the matter and make sure the government repairs the bridge.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X