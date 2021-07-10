Nigeria: Community Petitions Assembly Over Collapsed Bridge

Residents of a community in Bauchi State have petitioned the State House of Assembly over a collapsed bridge which has disconnected them from other communities.

People of Dinki village in Bogoro Local Government Area appealed to the assembly to rebuild the bridge linking them with other towns to revive socio-economic activities in the area.

The member representing Bogoro Constituency Musa, Wakili Nakwada, who brought the complaint under matters of urgent public importance, informed the state assembly that his constituents protested that their community has been disconnected from Bogoro and other neighbouring communities in the area.

The lawmaker added that the bridge linking Monday Market and Bar Arewa was also on the verge of collapsing, saying if that happens the people will have no road and bridges to access markets and other towns in the local government.

Responding, Speaker of the House, Abubakar Suleiman, directed the House Committee on Works and Transport to follow up the matter and make sure the government repairs the bridge.