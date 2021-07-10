Tanzania: Beauty Legacy Tanzania Donates Children's Library At JKCI

The government has reassured its commitment of working together with the private sector on enhancing community development and welfare of the children.

This was said yesterday by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dr Dorothy Gwajima shortly after she launched the children library at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

The launched library, worth 20m/-, was donated by Beauty Legacy Tanzania in collaboration with other development partners including the France Embassy.

The minister was impressed with the initiative that, according to her, reflects the vision of President Samia Suluhu Hassan who is a champion of community development and children affairs.

She said her docket would continue working together with the private sector in pushing forward the agenda of children rights by assuring they are provided with all their needs.

"My ministry is always open to receiving the support from development partners. The sole aim is to work together for the greater interest of the whole nation," said Dr Gwajima.

She also challenged for the establishment of the same library to other zonal hospitals across the country so that the service can be accessible to all children who are admitted in health facilities for a long time.

"The facility of this kind is also needed at the Benjamin Mkapa Hospital (BMH) in Dodoma and all other zonal hospitals," she challenged.

Present at the event, the Ambassador of France to Tanzania, Frederic Clavier said his government would continue to provide the needed support on battling cardiac and cancer diseases.

"The government of France is working closely with the MNH and JKCI... I'm optimistic that this partnership will provide better results on the health of Tanzanians," he said.

The envoy added: "The aim is to save the lives of the patients and bring hope to their families... it is very important to support children who are in a difficult situation." On her part, Beauty Legacy Tanzania founder, Ms Jacqueline Mengi said the library would enable children receiving treatment at MNH to catch up with studies for the time they are at the hospital.

"Apart from this library, we have also mobilized equipment for premature babies, these will be handed over in the near future," she said.

Ms Mengi went on to encourage other Tanzanians and development partners to keep supporting development of the health sector.