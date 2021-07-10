Tanzania: Tantrade Throws Weight On Spices Industry

Spice producers have all reasons to smile following the launch of Tanzania spices label, a significant step forward for marketability, quality assurance and sustainability.

The purpose of the label is to improve the reputation, quality and output of the spices industry across Tanzania. All farmers who take on the label are supposed to adhere to set standards, namely the standards specifications of the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS), registration with ISO as well as production standards such as the use of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP).

The spices label is created by Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) and the private sector represented by Tanzania Spices Association (TASPA) with the support of the International Trade Centre (ITC) within the framework of the European Union-funded East African Community (EAC) Market Access Upgrade Programme (MARKUP).

Speaking at the launching event at the ongoing 45th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (DITF), TASPA Chairperson, Mr Edward Rukaka said spice producers now can grow, market and sell their products on a more equal stage.

"This increases their comparative advantage in the competitive global spice market, the label establishes a level of pride and patriotism amongst Tanzanians about our spices. It also acts as an identifier for the quality spices produced in our country and impacts the ranking of our products in the global market," he said.

According to him, the label also aims to improve and increase competitive market advantage, regulation and standardisation across the supply chain, production and supply across the country, follow-on benefits of employment and improved livelihoods. (TanTrade), Executive Director, Edwin Rutageruka, said Tanzanian spices have never been trademarked.

As such, exported products are often repackaged and sold under another country's label.

"The Tanzania spices trademark is a timely and much-needed practise that protects and fortifies the reputation of Tanzanian spices in the international market," he said.

He said other players in the global spice market such as Vietnam, India and China are adept in marketing and branding. They add value to their products through the same processes before exporting to markets in Europe, Australia and the United States.

ITC Representative, Mr Safari Fungo said the spices industry represents an important opportunity for the agricultural sector of Tanzania.

"With a rising demand for spices in Asia, there is a real prospect for Tanzanian spices exporters to position themselves as leading suppliers of some of the world's finest spices," he said.

The targeted Tanzania Spices global marketing campaign, combined with an effort to encourage value-adding by producers, increases Tanzania's competitiveness.

The Tanzania Spices label brings much-need regulation and focuses on the country's spices sector. It covers all production areas across the mainland and islands. Quality standards for the label are based on the existing Tanzania standards specifications, administered by the TBS and the Zanzibar Bureau of Standards (ZBS).

These two national institutions are responsible for the quality control of all products on the mainland and in Zanzibar respectively. Both bureaus are registered with the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO).