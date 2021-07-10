Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Sports Minister Charges Wrestlers to Win More Medals

10 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Bassey Willie

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has said going by their level of commitment and preparation, Nigerian wrestlers are highly favoured to rewrite the country's history in wrestling by winning more medals.

Speaking Friday in Yenagoa during the tune-up tournament for Nigerian wrestlers ahead of the games, Dare charged the country's contingent to strive to surpass the previous record at the games.

The Minister noted that the zeal and passion displayed by the wrestlers in their Yenagoa Camp is an indication that the team was prepared for the Olympics just as he described them as champions.

While commending the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Mr Daniel Igali for his uncommon drive towards the country's wrestlers, he appreciated the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri for his love and support for the federation.

Dare who described Bayelsa as the capital of wrestling in Africa urged those who did not qualify for the Olympics not to relent but continue to push for success.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Mr. Daniel Igali thanked the minister for the support he has rendered to the federation, especially to the wrestlers.

The Olympian who doubles as the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, noted that with the immense support from the Federal Ministry of Sports, he was optimistic that wrestling would clinch its first gold in the history of Nigeria's participation in the Olympics.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X