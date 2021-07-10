Nigeria: Tokyo Olympics - Sports Minister Charges Wrestlers to Win More Medals

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare has said going by their level of commitment and preparation, Nigerian wrestlers are highly favoured to rewrite the country's history in wrestling by winning more medals.

Speaking Friday in Yenagoa during the tune-up tournament for Nigerian wrestlers ahead of the games, Dare charged the country's contingent to strive to surpass the previous record at the games.

The Minister noted that the zeal and passion displayed by the wrestlers in their Yenagoa Camp is an indication that the team was prepared for the Olympics just as he described them as champions.

While commending the Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Mr Daniel Igali for his uncommon drive towards the country's wrestlers, he appreciated the Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri for his love and support for the federation.

Dare who described Bayelsa as the capital of wrestling in Africa urged those who did not qualify for the Olympics not to relent but continue to push for success.

Earlier, the Caretaker Chairman of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Mr. Daniel Igali thanked the minister for the support he has rendered to the federation, especially to the wrestlers.

The Olympian who doubles as the Bayelsa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, noted that with the immense support from the Federal Ministry of Sports, he was optimistic that wrestling would clinch its first gold in the history of Nigeria's participation in the Olympics.