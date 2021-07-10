Tanzania: Tagalile - Gone Fighting to Make Sports Skyrocket

Sports frartenity is in a deep sorrow following the sudden demise of a sports legend, Attilio Tagalile who died early yesterday in Dar es Salaam after a short illness.

With almost a half-century career in journalism, Tagalile died while serving the Daily News as a sports columnist whose majority works insisted on establishment of sports academies as means to groom and develop talented players to the world-class status.

As a writer whose sports wring got inspirations from Zimbabwean Tommy Sitholwe(Daily News Sports Editor from early 70s to 1980) and Stephen Rweikiza( Sports editor from 1980 to 1990s), Tagalile, through his works as columnist, has been making a throwback to the glorious era of Tanzanian athletes and boxers and never ceased to mention athletes Filbert Bayi, Zakaria Barie and boxers Titus Simba, Habib Kinyogoli, Michael Yomba Yomba, Rashid Matumla, Haji Ally as his writing career's heroes. Tagalile witnessed Simba playing in the first semis of African Champions League in 1974 and again he was sports editor when Simba lost to Stella Abidjan in the painful final of Africa Winners Cup in Dar es Salaam.

He longed to see Tanzanian football overcome the dominion of the West African players by establishing sports academies that he said will help Tanzania groom quality players.

According to one of the family members, Chabby Barasa, the late Tagalile (71) died on Thursday night at Cardinal Rugambwa Hospital, Ukonga in Dar es Salaam where he was transferred from Hindu Mandal Hospital.

The late Tagalile will be laid to rest at Sinza cemeteries in Dar es Salaam on Monday. Attilio Tagalile was a journalist and Media Consultant. Before his retirement, he had worked as a journalist, locally, for the Tanzania News Agency (Shihata), which has since folded, The Daily News, The Citizen, The Daily Times and as Managing Editor for New Habari 2006 Ltd. publishers of The African, Rai, Mtanzania, Bingwa and Dimba.

Internationally, he worked for the Swahili Service of Radio Deutsche Welle in Cologne, the Federal Republic of Germany and Radio Channel Africa, the external service of the South Africa Broadcasting Corporation, SABC at the Auckland Park, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In April 1994, Tagalile was one of 21 Tanzanians who served as United Nations Observers of the first South Africa's democratic elections that saw the election of Nelson Mandela as the first democratically elected President of South Africa.