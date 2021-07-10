Tanzania: Tagalile - Gone Fighting to Make Sports Skyrocket

10 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Miguel Suleyman

Sports frartenity is in a deep sorrow following the sudden demise of a sports legend, Attilio Tagalile who died early yesterday in Dar es Salaam after a short illness.

With almost a half-century career in journalism, Tagalile died while serving the Daily News as a sports columnist whose majority works insisted on establishment of sports academies as means to groom and develop talented players to the world-class status.

As a writer whose sports wring got inspirations from Zimbabwean Tommy Sitholwe(Daily News Sports Editor from early 70s to 1980) and Stephen Rweikiza( Sports editor from 1980 to 1990s), Tagalile, through his works as columnist, has been making a throwback to the glorious era of Tanzanian athletes and boxers and never ceased to mention athletes Filbert Bayi, Zakaria Barie and boxers Titus Simba, Habib Kinyogoli, Michael Yomba Yomba, Rashid Matumla, Haji Ally as his writing career's heroes. Tagalile witnessed Simba playing in the first semis of African Champions League in 1974 and again he was sports editor when Simba lost to Stella Abidjan in the painful final of Africa Winners Cup in Dar es Salaam.

He longed to see Tanzanian football overcome the dominion of the West African players by establishing sports academies that he said will help Tanzania groom quality players.

According to one of the family members, Chabby Barasa, the late Tagalile (71) died on Thursday night at Cardinal Rugambwa Hospital, Ukonga in Dar es Salaam where he was transferred from Hindu Mandal Hospital.

The late Tagalile will be laid to rest at Sinza cemeteries in Dar es Salaam on Monday. Attilio Tagalile was a journalist and Media Consultant. Before his retirement, he had worked as a journalist, locally, for the Tanzania News Agency (Shihata), which has since folded, The Daily News, The Citizen, The Daily Times and as Managing Editor for New Habari 2006 Ltd. publishers of The African, Rai, Mtanzania, Bingwa and Dimba.

Internationally, he worked for the Swahili Service of Radio Deutsche Welle in Cologne, the Federal Republic of Germany and Radio Channel Africa, the external service of the South Africa Broadcasting Corporation, SABC at the Auckland Park, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

In April 1994, Tagalile was one of 21 Tanzanians who served as United Nations Observers of the first South Africa's democratic elections that saw the election of Nelson Mandela as the first democratically elected President of South Africa.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X