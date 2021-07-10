Nigeria: Nasiec Earmarks N669.7m for LG Polls

10 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Umar Muhammed

Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has said it will spend the sum of N669.7 million for the conduct of both chairmanship and councillorship elections in the 13 local government areas of the state.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the tenure of the 2018 local government councils' elected officials expired since May 28, 2021.

The chairman of the commission, Mr. Ayuba Wandai-Usman, who revealed this in an interview yesterday, said it has fixed October 6 for the conduct of the election, adding that the election would be conducted across the 47 electoral wards in the state.

Our correspondent also reports that Governor Abdullahi Sule had on Monday, in a meeting with APC stakeholders in the state in Lafia, announced NASIEC's plan to fix the election date.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X