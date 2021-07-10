Nigeria: Nasiec Earmarks N669.7m for LG Polls

Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC) has said it will spend the sum of N669.7 million for the conduct of both chairmanship and councillorship elections in the 13 local government areas of the state.

Daily Trust Saturday reports that the tenure of the 2018 local government councils' elected officials expired since May 28, 2021.

The chairman of the commission, Mr. Ayuba Wandai-Usman, who revealed this in an interview yesterday, said it has fixed October 6 for the conduct of the election, adding that the election would be conducted across the 47 electoral wards in the state.

Our correspondent also reports that Governor Abdullahi Sule had on Monday, in a meeting with APC stakeholders in the state in Lafia, announced NASIEC's plan to fix the election date.