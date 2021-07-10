Nigeria: Bandits Kill 40 in Zamfara Villages

Suspected armed bandits have killed at least 40 people in attacks on five communities in Faru district of Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

The attacks, which happened Thursday night, are the latest in the series of deadly assaults on the state's rural communities by the motorbike-riding gangs of armed men. The affected villages are Gudan Baushi, Gidan Adamu, Tsauni, Gudan Maidawa and Wari.

Residents told Daily Trust Saturday that dozens of unidentified gunmen arrived at the communities on motorcycles. They also made away with cows and other animals during a house-to-house operation that lasted several hours.

"A lot of farmers were also trapped while working on their farms. Security operatives, with the help of local vigilantes, are recovering the remains of the victims in the surrounding bushes and farmlands.

"Some of the farmers had already gone to work on their farms, unknown to them that armed men were lurking around the communities. Many of them were caught unawares. Some of them usually carry guns to their farms.

"Preparations are underway to bury them in Faru community, which is relatively bigger. This is out of the fear that the criminals might return and attack those carrying out the funeral rites for the victims," a resident identified as Haruna Halilu said.

The spokesman of the state police command, SP Muhammad Shehu, could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report.