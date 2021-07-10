Nigeria: Anambra 2021 - YPP Asks Court to Void APC, PDP Governorship Primaries

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has asked a Federal High Court in Awka, Anambra State to determine the validity or otherwise of the governorship primaries conducted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The state's governorship election is slated for November 6, 2021.

In suit No. FHC/AWK/C5/53/21 filed on its behalf by D.C DeNwigwe, SAN, the party asked the Court, in view of Rule 4.5.1 and 4.5.2 of the guidelines for the Conduct of Political Parties Primaries 2018, to determine if the PDP's primary is valid following the party's failure to submit its delegates' list seven days before the date of the Primaries.

The party further referenced the judgement of the FCT High Court in Suit No. FCT/HC/BW/CV/160/2021 between Akaeze Ugochukwu Vincent and Peoples Democratic Party, and the decision of the Supreme Court in APC V. Marafa (2020) 6 NWLR (Pt. 1721) and asked the Court to determine if INEC is right not to have barred the PDP from holding the purported Primary on 26th June 2021 that produced Valentine Ozigbo as the party's flag bearer for the state's 2021 governorship election and from further participation in the process of nomination of candidates for the aforementioned election.

The YPP also asked the Court to determine whether INEC, in view of the commission's Monitoring Committee Report on the aforementioned PDP primary and the decision in APC V. Marafa (2020) 6 NWLR (Pt. 1721), can choose when to enforce Provisions of the Electoral Act, Rule 4.5.1 and 4.5.2 of the guidelines for the Conduct of Political Parties Primaries 2018 which require parties to submit their delegate lists to the commission seven days before their Primaries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The party further asked the Court to determine whether INEC, being a public regulatory body for political parties, is right not to have declared the purported Primary conducted on 26th of June, 2021 by the PDP as a nullity for being in violation of the judgment of the FCT High Court in Suit No. FCT/HC/BW/CV/160/2021 between Akaeze Ugochukwu Vincent and Peoples Democratic Party.

In a related development, the YPP also asked the Federal High Court, Awka to determine whether the purported Primary conducted by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on 26th June 2021 which produced Senator Andy Uba as the party's flag bearer is void or otherwise.

In Suit No. FHC/AWK/C5/52/21, the party through D.C DeNwigwe, SAN, asked the Court to determine the validity of the aforementioned Primary in view of Section 285 (14)(c) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Section 87(1) of the Electoral Act, 2010 (as amended) and Guidelines for the Conduct of Party Primaries as provided by INEC and the Commission's monitoring committee report on the purported primary conducted by the APC.

Also in the suit, the YPP asked the Court to determine if INEC is right not to have barred the APC from further participation in the process for nomination of candidates for the November 6th Anambra State Gubernatorial Election following the failure of the party to conduct Primary Election for the election of candidate between 10th of June 2021-July 1, 2021 time frame given by the Commission for the conduct of primaries.