Nigeria: Kaduna Rep Worried Over Incessant Abductions

10 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

Member representing Chikun and Kajuru Federal Constituency of Kaduna State, Yakubu Umar Barde, has expressed deep concern over the abduction of 16 residents of Ungwan Gimbiya area of the state in the early hours of Thursday, July 8.

The lawmaker, who expressed concern in a statement issued by his media office yesterday, condemned the unabated cases of abductions and killing of innocent citizens within his constituency over the past six months.

He described the spate of abductions in his constituency as one too many and called on the government to take urgent actions to end the ugly development.

The lawmaker while sympathizing with families of those kidnapped and killed in the various attacks in the area; called on the government not to shy away from seeking foreign assistance to combat insecurity in the country.

He said, "As predicted by development partners, failure to end the activities of bandits, kidnappers and insurgents may derail the country, and imagine the spiral effects of non-responsiveness of the relevant authorities to the clarion calls made not only by me, but well-meaning Nigerians on the need to ensure safety of ordinary Nigerian across the country."

