Ethiopia: António Guterres Applauds Premier's Commitment to Humanitarian Access

11 July 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Tameru Regasa

The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres applauded the efforts of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (Ph.D) in creating access to humanitarians to support Tigray State of Ethiopia.

The Secretary-General and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) undertook phone conversation yesterday on humanitarian situation in the aforementioned state.

According to the Spokesman for the secretary-general , the prime minister vowed to provide necessary support for humanitarian organizations in their operation to fulfill humanitarian service in the state.

Likewise the prime minister pledged to facilitate in providing essential basic services, including power and communications.

The Secretary-General also acknowledged the Government's pledge to use the ceasefire to facilitate urgent humanitarian assistance, including regular United Nations humanitarian flights into Tigray, as well as support for agricultural activities.

The Secretary-General called on all parties to meet their obligations to protect civilians, provide unimpeded humanitarian access and to observe international humanitarian law.

