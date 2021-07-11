Nigeria: IGP Team Storms Kwara, Arrests 9 Over Destruction of Fulani Settlements

11 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

Men of the Inspector General of Police Special Response Team yesterday arrested 9 suspects from three communities of Kajola, Odo-Owa and Omu-Aran in Oke-Ero and Irepodun Local Government Areas of Kwara State over alleged burning of Fulani camps.

Two of the suspects including a traditional ruler were picked up while sleeping in their homes in Odo-Owa while the remaining seven were arrested in Omu-Aran, sources said.

Multiple sources said the IG team stormed the communities yesterday morning to pick up the suspects who allegedly participated in the destruction and also burning of an Hotel in Omu-Aran in April belonging to a Fulani man.

Some youth in Odo-Owa community had mobilized to repel the arrest and mounted a road block with about 15 motorcycles when the police team was returning to Ilorin on the express road close to the Police Area Command in Omu-Aran.

The situation however led to exchange of fire between the IGP team and the youths, during which some of them sustained gunshot wounds, it was further learnt

Six of the youth were arrested while three pistols, six cutlasses, two axes and two motorcycles were recovered from them.

The suspects arrested were said to have been moved to the Police Headquarters in Abuja while youths who escaped with bullet wounds had been taken to traditional home for treatment and removal of bullet pellets, a source said Saturday.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Kwara Command, Ajayi Okasanmi said he was not aware of the arrest of the suspects when contacted.

