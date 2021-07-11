Rwanda: Amavubi U-23 Pull Out of Cecafa Challenge

The national football team, Amavubi, will not take part in the upcoming CECAFA U-23 tournament that will be held in Bahir-Dar, Ethiopia from July 17-31.

The Rwanda Football Federation (Ferwafa) confirmed the development on Friday through a statement.

The statement said "Rwanda Football Federation would like to inform the general public and members of the media that due to the recurrence of Covid-19 pandemic in the region and Rwanda particularly, which raises assumptions of the presence of the highly infectious COVID-19 Delta variant, Rwanda will not participate in the tournament," the statement revealed adding that Cecafa officials had been notified.