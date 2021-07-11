Nigeria: Kidnapped Sharia Court Judge Freed After 54 Days

One of the students of the released judge, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that N1 million was paid for his release.

Kidnappers have released Ismail Babangida, a Shari'a judge, 54 days after he was kidnapped.

Mr Babangida was kidnapped in a Shari'a court in Safana town, where he had gone to deliver judgement.

The police in Katsina had blamed the victim for not seeking police protection before his kidnapping.

Speaking on Mr Babangida's release, the police spokesperson in Katsina, Gambo Isa, said he escaped from his kidnappers.

"We received information that the judge had escaped from the bandits' den and was in Kauran Zakka. The Divisional Police Officer in Safana and his men quickly went to the scene but it was found out that Mr Babangida had already left in another car," he said.

Mr Isa said the command would reach out to the judge to get some information on his captors.

One of the students of the released judge, however, told PREMIUM TIMES that N1 million was paid for his release.

Asked to provide details of the ransom, the source, who asked not to be named, declined further comments, saying he was not authorised to speak to the press on the issue.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt that the bandits had initially asked for N50 million ransom.

Kidnapping for ransom is rampant in Katsina and many other states across Nigeria.