Tanzania: Samia, Mwinyi to Honor Late Mkapa

President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to grace the event to mark one-year anniversary of the demise of the third phase President, the late Benjamin Mkapa, who passed away on July 24 last year.

The event that will be held on Wednesday at the Dar es Salaam's Mlimani city hall is also set to be attended by President of Zanzibar Dr Hussein Mwinyi, members of the diplomatic corps, retired presidents and other senior government officials.

Also, former US president Bill Clinton, UK former Prime Minister Tony Blair and the retired President of Nigeria, OlusegunObasanjo are expected to attend the event virtually.

The event which has been jointly organized by the Benjamin Mkapa Foundation (BMF) and the government features a debate on the legacy that the former president has left on bringing peace and attainment of universal health service.

Addressing a press conference yesterday, the BMF Chief Executive Officer,Dr Ellen Mkondya- Senkoro said during the event, President Samia will also launch a special fund to be contributed by development partners, health stakeholders and well-wishers, a move that would enable the foundation to continue improving provision of health services in the country.

According to her, the event is being marked via a debate and dialogue for the sake of creating awareness among the youth on the legacy that the late former head of state has left behind, not only for the country but the whole African continent.

"The contribution of the late Mkapa on peace keeping as well as his efforts on attaining universal health services among Tanzanians are among the topics that will be discussed during the event," the BMF Chief Executive Officer told reporters yesterday.

She noted that the debate will be held under the theme, 'Health for all: President Benjamin Mkapa's legacy on building resilient and sustainable health systems'.

She said that the commemoration will take place on 14th this month, which is a week before the exact date of MrMkapa's death, with the main aim of granting an opportunity for his family members to have more time to contemplate,remember and pray for their loved one.

Expounding further, she said the theme of the debate will also open up a discussion on how late president Mkapa succeeded in improving health systems for universal health coverage to all Tanzanians.

"Stakeholders will analyze on the importance of investing in an integrated health system and how Tanzania recorded a notable progress in this regard," highlighted the CEO.

Late president Mkapa who led the country for two consecutive terms from 1995 to 2005 died on 24 July last year in Dar es Salaam when he was receiving treatment.

He is remembered as the first Head of State after reintroduction of the multiparty system which started in 1992.

Other health reforms he made included establishment of the Community Health Fund (CHF) and National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The BMF was established after the launching of its first initiative known as the "Mkapa Fellows Programme" in July 2005.As from November 2006, the Mkapa Foundation gradually began recruitment of the management team and staff.

As the Foundation grew, it shifted its focus from implementing initiatives that focused on strengthening HIV/AIDS service delivery and Health System, particularly Human Resource for Health (HRH), to focusing on implementing beyond HIV/AIDS, whichtherefore resulted in the change of name to 'The Benjamin William Mkapa Foundation (BMF)'.

The foundation has so far constructed 482 houses for servants in the health sector and built the capacity of 326 health supervising committees in 22 district councils. It has also employed a total of 3,760 health workers at dispensary, health center and regional hospital level across the country.