Nigeria: Imo PDP Chieftain Joins APC

11 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Mr Hillary Ugochukwu, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ugochukwu, a former senatorial aspirant of the party, announced his defection at a reception organised in his honour by the state leaders of the APC in Owerri on Saturday.

Ugochukwu lauded Gov. Hope Uzodimma on his achievements in office and expressed willingness to work with him towards taking the state to greater height.

The former aspirant, an agriculturist and estate developer, called on his supporters to join him in his struggle to make the a better place.

He said he registered with the APC in his home ward in Ogwa in Mbaitoli Local Government Area (LGA) of the state before his advancement to the state level.

"After careful thought and due consultation, I have decided to join the ruling party so as to have the right platform to fully support the development milestones of Gov. Hope Uzodimma," he said.

Speaking at the reception in APC secretariat in Owerri, Mr Lemmy Akakem, a chieftain of the party, described Ugochukwu's choice of working with the state governor as an indication that the administration was one to beat.

He called on other politicians in the state to toe the same path for progress.

(NAN)

