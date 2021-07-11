Uganda: One Arrested for Announcing Museveni's Death

11 July 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Job Bwire

Police say they have arrested one man from Luweero District in central Uganda over offensive communication after he allegedly circulated falsified news that President Museveni had passed on.

"Incontrovertible evidence got on him and shall be used for prosecution," said CID spokesperson, Mr Charles Twiine, who identified the suspect as Jamilu Ssekyondwa.

The arrest comes after Mr Museveni, 76, directed security forces "to locate very quickly" and arrest those who had been spreading fake news about his death.

"Apparently, social media has been saying that Museveni is dead. They (security service) should locate very quickly- the one who tells such a story," Mr Museveni said during another swearing-in ceremony of cabinet ministers at Kololo Independence grounds, Thursday, July 8.

The claims that had become vocal, even after the president made several public appearances, started circulating on the night of June 26 in form of multimedia from anonymous sources on microblogging platforms, including the government-banned Facebook mobile application.

"The other day when I went to that side of Bombo to lay a foundation (for a project), people were looking at me with shock because social media reported that I was dead," the president added before ordering security agencies to solve what he described as a non-security but rather idiotic problem.

"Security service should solve that problem. I need to check with them (security service) so that we go for you. If you're in Europe, we denounce you and say go to hell because you are wasting people's time," he warned.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X