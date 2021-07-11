Kenya: 2pc of Kenya's Adult Population Reached in Ongoing Covid Vaccination Campaign

Nairobi — Only two per cent of the adult population has been reached in the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination campaign countrywide.

The figure is far behind the target set by President Uhuru Kenyatta to vaccinate 10 million people by December 2021 and 26 million by the end of 2022.

As of July 11, a total of 1,538,340 vaccines had been administered across the country.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was reported at 49.8 per cent with the majority being males at 55 per cent.

"The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health Workers 97,955, Aged 58 years and above 158,123, Others 144,437, Teachers 70,561 while Security Officers are at 40,444," the Ministry of Health said in a statement shared to newsrooms.

President Kenyatta, during a televised address to the nation in June, said the government had ordered 13 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to arrive in the country by August.

The second dose of Astrazeneca vaccines are being administered across the country after Kenya received 360,000 additional doses of COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccine from Denmark in June.

The COVID-19 positivity rate stood at 8.9 per cent as of Saturday.

The fatality toll stood at 3,721 representing a death rate of 2 per cent since the pandemic was reported in March 2020.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 94.4 per cent with the total number of people who had recovered from the virus being 178,119.

A total of 1,092 patients were admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,982 were under the home-based care.

Out of the 120 patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 39 were on ventilatory support, 61 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under observation.