Nigeria: INEC Job - Onuesoke Urges Senate to Reject Onochie

10 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke, has urged the Senator Gaya led-Committee on INEC, to reject Lauretta Onochie.

He equally appealed to the Senate Screening Committee to disqualify the INEC commissioner nominee as evidence abounds that she is a card carrying member of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that Onochie, while appearing before the committee, has stated that she stopped being a card carrying member of APC since 2019 after President Buhari won his second term election.

Reacting to her statement in Asaba, Delta State, Onuesoke alleged that evidence had emerged that Onochie swore to an affidavit on June 30, 2021, at the FCT High Court, Abuja, where she clearly indicated that she remained a member of the APC and President Muhammadu Buhari's Support organisation.

According to him, "all things being equal, Onochie is not qualified to occupy such a significant position of INEC commissioner, so she should be disqualified for lying on oath. If anything, her lies disqualified her. If the Senate allows her into INEC, democracy will die in Nigeria."

The PDP chieftain who argued that it is totally wrong for an aide of Mr. President to be nominated into INEC, insisted that it would lead to conflict of purpose and interference.

