Nigeria: It's Shocking to Hear I'm Dating Dino Melaye - Biodun Okeowo

11 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Sylvester Kwentua

Nigerian screen goddess, Biodun Okeowo, famously known as Omoborty by movie lovers, has said it was very shocking to her, to hear she is dating Senator Dino Melaye. Omoborty came out last week to deny ever having anything to do with the senator after a voice note allegedly made by her colleague went viral on social media. She also revealed that people have ganged up against her for no just reason presumably over the issue.

"If you are not important, people will not talk about you. If they are not afraid of you, they will not gang-up against you." Omoborty preached.

"It was shocking to hear about insinuations of snatching Senator Dino Melaye from my colleague and being in a romantic relationship with him. I met Dino Melaye at a certain wedding ceremony in 2017 where we took photographs together just as I did with other guests and dignitaries at the party. Thereafter, I posted on my Instagram. Unknown to me, posting a picture of myself and Dino only gave rumour mongers a field day to spread lies and unfounded allegations against me that I'm dating this particular man," she explained.

