Nigeria: Actress Maryjane Benson Torn Between Two Lovers in New Flick 'Lustful Desire'

11 July 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Ayo Onikoyi

Beautiful Nollywood actress, Maryjane Benson had her fingers burnt in a new movie titled "Lustful Desire" where she plays the character of a girl named Sharon who thought she could get away with dating two guys at the same time.

According to the synopsis of the movie as revealed by the actress in a chat with Potpourri, "I played the role of Sharon in the movie, a young girl returning from school and then decided to visit my sister for the holiday and then I met two neighbors of my sisters.

These two guys went crazy over me and they made a bet that one of them would be my boyfriend and they started fighting each other. I was having my fun and in the end I was the one who ended up losing as I never knew they had wives overseas and even girlfriends."

Maryjane Benson hails from Edo State and started acting in 2011. She has featured in movies like 'Tatu', 'My Wife', 'New Money', 'Magic Queens' 'Room 440' as well as TV series 'The Johnsons', 'Jenifa's Diary', 'Immortal Vows' and many more.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group
Night of Drama for South Africa as Ex-President Zuma Goes to Jail

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X