Nigeria: 2023 - Group Raises Alarm Over Plot to Attack, Destabilise Aksg

There is a secret plot to launch a well-cordinated attack on the person of the Akwa Ibom State Governor, His Excellency, Mr Udom Emmanuel and the Akwa Ibom State Government, AKSG, by some inside members of the administration and a few politicians eyeing elective offices in 2023, the Ibom Democratic Forum, IDF, has declared.

Addressing a press conference in Uyo, IDF's President, Chief Solomon Andem and Secretary, Adede Ifiok Asikpo, Esq, said, they are in possession of credible intelligence that some high ranking members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Government officials in the state in alliance with some desperate politicians seeking elective offices in 2023 have perfected plans to start a massive media campaign against the personality of the Governor and also start leaking sensitive government information and documents aimed at bringing the government to disrepute and damage it's credibility and acceptability thus creating a false negative perception of the government for selfish political purpose.

Speaking during the press conference, Adede Ifiok Asikpo said it was against the rule for a government official to stay inside government to undermine the administration from within, stating that the right thing for any appointee of government who feels he or she can no longer support the vision and objectives of the administration is for such an individual to honourably tender his resignation and step aside than remain in government and sabotage the Governor and administration.

"While it is natural that the forthcoming 2023 general elections will divide some people and friends previously together may end up in opposing camps, the right thing and the honourable thing for any ambitious appointee to do is to step aside and legitimately pursue such aspiration from outside but to remain in government and plan to liaise with some known enemies of the administration to start planning how to be leaking official and classified Intel of government that undermines state security is reasonable and no government will tolerate that."

"We are using this medium to call on the Governor to be mindful of some people close to him and possible limit the volume of intelligence he allows to get into the hands of third-party surrogates who are hell-bent on betraying him. This is also the time for security agencies to beam their searchlight and increase their surveillance on some politically exposed persons who, out of desperation are out to destroy this government", he said.

The group revealed that the plot of these agents of destabilization is to blackmail some core loyalists of the Governor so that they can be sidelined for them to easily hijack and have a grip of the government so as to use the internal machinery of government to install a new government.

According to Adede Asikpo, the architect of this devilish act have perfected moves to also pay some youths to go online to launch a coordinated attack on Christian Leaders and Fathers of Faith in the state over their stance that no cultist will be allowed to occupy the Hilltop Mansion in 2023, and called on Akwa Ibom youths to draw a line between politics and respect for elders which is a core African tradition.

He urged the Governor not to panic but remain steadfast, resolute and committed to delivering on his industrialization policy for the benefit of the people.

IDF also frowned at plot to blackmail the newly sworn-in State Chairman of the PDP, Hon Aniekan Akpan, by falsely accusing him of coming to implement the agenda of foisting a preferred candidate on the party when in reality that is not the case and called on the sponsors of these conspiracy to have a rethink in the interest of the party and the state.

The group vowed to expose politicians who are the sponsors of the plot, warning them to in their own interest, desist from going on with such plans as they will not fold their arms and watch Politicians who have benefitted so much from the state and government bring down a government that was voted in by millions of indigenes and residents of Akwa Ibom State.

IDF called on Governor Udom Emmanuel to remain resolute and courageous in the face of sponsored attacks that will come in the days and months ahead, promising to stand by him till the end of his administration and to see to the handing over of the realm of governance to an incoming government that will take the industrial revolution to the next level than destroy the gains and foundation he has built.

