Nigeria: 350 Killed in One Year in Nigeria Via Boat Mishap - HYPPADEC

No fewer than 350 people have died in different boat accidents across the country in the last one year, the Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has disclosed.

Of the figure, no fewer than 50 lives were lost in Niger State alone during the period.

The Chairman of the Governing Board of HYPPADEC, Mr Joseph Ityav, disclosed this in Malele town in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State at the flag-off of cutting of tree logs and removal of huge debris from the Shiroro and Kainji lakes.

The project is being executed by both the National Inland Water Ways Corporation of Nigeria and HYPPADEC at an undisclosed amount.

Ityav blamed the causes of river accidents in the country to the poor condition of boats, over loading of the boats, lack of life jackets and tree logs, which he said is why the two organisations decided to embark on the cutting of logs and removal of water snacks to contain the menace and alleviate the hardship the people face while travelling across rivers in the riverine communities of the state.

He stated that HYPPADEC will, within the limits of its resources, address the various problems facing people living in the riverine communities of its catchment areas but advised them to avoid construction and living in the banks of the rivers because of flood.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, who was represented by Alhaji Umar Musa Gulani, called for adequate follow-up, as well as monitoring and evaluation by reporting cases of accidents to government, while also asking the organisations to discharge oversight functions adequately.

Mustapha noted that the federal government is concerned about the loss of lives and property in the riverine communities of the country as a result of flood which necessitated the establishment of HYPPADEC by President Muhammadu Buhari and therefore challenged the body to discharge its duties diligently.

In an address, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Abdullahi Sabi, said the project would bring succour to the people of the affected communities.

Sabi therefore charged the federal government and HYPPADEC board to do the needful by assuring Nigerians that the National Assembly will continue to lend its support through the passage of relevant legislations.