Nigeria: Kidnapped Kaduna Nurses Regain Freedom After 80 Days in Captivity

11 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mohammed I. Yaba

Two nurses kidnapped in Kaduna State have regained freedom after 80 days in bandits' den.

The two nurses, Afiniki Bako and Grace Nkut, were kidnapped in April, while on night duty at Doka General Hospital in Kajuru area of Kaduna State.

Confirming their released to Daily Trust, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives ( NANNM), Kaduna State Chapter, Chairman Comrade, Ishaku Yakubu, said they were released on Saturday, 10th July at about 7:00pm.

He said no additional ransom was paid to the kidnappers apart from the 10 million naira earlier paid to them.

He said two motorcycles were given to the bandits before they were released.

Daily Trust reported how the nurses were abducted at gunpoint at the General Hospital Doka.

It was gathered that the kidnappers initially collected 10 million naira, 50,000, naira recharged cards and 4 Tecno handsets, which were delivered to them.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X