Nigeria: Kidnapped Kaduna Nurses Regain Freedom After 80 Days in Captivity

Two nurses kidnapped in Kaduna State have regained freedom after 80 days in bandits' den.

The two nurses, Afiniki Bako and Grace Nkut, were kidnapped in April, while on night duty at Doka General Hospital in Kajuru area of Kaduna State.

Confirming their released to Daily Trust, the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives ( NANNM), Kaduna State Chapter, Chairman Comrade, Ishaku Yakubu, said they were released on Saturday, 10th July at about 7:00pm.

He said no additional ransom was paid to the kidnappers apart from the 10 million naira earlier paid to them.

He said two motorcycles were given to the bandits before they were released.

Daily Trust reported how the nurses were abducted at gunpoint at the General Hospital Doka.

It was gathered that the kidnappers initially collected 10 million naira, 50,000, naira recharged cards and 4 Tecno handsets, which were delivered to them.