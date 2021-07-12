South Africa: Thuggery and Property Damage in Zuma Support Protests, Ramaphosa Appeals for Violence to Stop

analysis

Supporters believed to be protesting the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma are alleged to have torched over two dozen trucks in KwaZulu-Natal late on Friday night and early Saturday morning, disrupting traffic, damaging infrastructure, and impeding the movement of road cargo from the harbour into the rest of the province, country and the southern African region.

In a statement issued late on Saturday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa called on communities in the province "to desist from undermining the rule of law and inflicting damage on the economy".

"[T]he impact of public violence against the road freight industry and damage to freeways that serve as economic arteries will be felt also by the people organising and committing these crimes."

Ramaphosa said that "the reasons allegedly advanced for the violence in KwaZulu-Natal cannot be used to legitimise vandalism and public violence".

Authorities remain on high alert, and are expecting the "uprising" to continue until next week.

Supporters have told Daily Maverick that they will mobilise until Zuma is freed from Estcourt Correctional Centre.

The former president was admitted to the facility at about 2.20am on Thursday morning to start serving a 15 month sentence, the result of being found in contempt...