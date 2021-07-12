South Africa: Images of Thugs Burning the Country Are Bad for South Africa - Even Worse for Zuma

11 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Stephen Grootes

Over the weekend incidents of violence, involving attacks on trucks on highways occurred in several parts of KwaZulu-Natal, while in some parts of Gauteng angry crowds appeared to attack police officers. These claimed they are part of a massive violent reaction to the arrest and incarceration of former President Jacob Zuma. While this can give the impression of a country ablaze with anger, this is not necessarily the case.

Also, this use of violence to achieve a purported political aim, the release of Zuma, may well be counterproductive. They create a situation in which the government, and President Cyril Ramaphosa, cannot be seen to be giving a pardon to someone simply because of the violence of their followers. And there are also important questions around whether this violence is sustainable in the longer term.

While there were several different places where violence occurred in KZN from Friday morning, it appears the main targets were transport routes, and trucks. Several were burnt, while for a time the N3 highway, the crucial link between Gauteng and KZN, was blocked at the Mooi River toll plaza.

There were also some reports of at least one highway blocked for a time in Joburg, as...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

