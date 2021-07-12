Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Kaduna Emir, 3 Wives, 2 Grandchildren, Staff

11 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Lere and agency Report

The second class traditional ruler and the other victims were kidnapped at his palace.

The police in Kaduna State say the Emir of Kajuru, Alhassan Adamu, and 10 others have been kidnapped by suspected bandits in the early hours of Sunday in Kajuru town, headquarters of Kajuru Local Government area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Muhammad Jalige disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday.

Mr Jalige said the second class traditional ruler and the other victims were kidnapped at his palace.

Sources say the victims include the emir's three wives, two of his grandchildren and five of his domestic workers. PREMIUM TIMES was yet to verify this information as of the time the report was filed.

BBC Hausa also reported that the emir had organised a security meeting on Friday before his abduction.

Also, a former senator, Shehu Sani, later confirmed the incident in a social media post.

Mr Sani said: "The kidnapping of the Emir of Kajuru and his family members is tragic and unfortunate. If an Emir is not safe no one else is safe.

"I call on all security agencies to take an immediate action and ensure his safety and safe return. My thoughts and prayers."

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson, who did not give details of how the incident happened, said policemen had been mobilised to trail the hoodlums with a view to rescuing the victims.

"We have deployed our men to rescue them," he said.

Many parts of the country are currently battling spikes in crimes and insecurity despite efforts by the Muhammadu Buhari led government to halt the slide into anarchy.

