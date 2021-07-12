South Africa: Culture of Impunity - One Law for Zuma's Supporters and Another Law for the Rest

opinion

South Africa is in the midst of fighting a pandemic and our culture of impunity is catching up with us, manifesting in people not abiding by the law.

From the moment that Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe handed down a judgment sentencing former president Jacob Zuma to prison for 15 months for contempt of court, South Africa was enlivened with a mixture of excitement and speculation. Would he accept the ruling and hand himself over? Would his motley crew of supporters allow the law to take its course? Would the police be bold enough to enter his Nkandla residence to take him to jail? More importantly in my mind: Would the supreme law of the land, the Constitution, continue to reign?

South Africans have been waiting for years to see the imperious former president brought to book, even if only for a meagre 15 months and despite the litany of other charges he still faces. The ConCourt was unequivocal in stating that should his contempt of court go unpunished it would undermine the rule of law.

It is not so much about the length of the sentence as it is about...