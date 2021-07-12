South Africa: Education Sector Vaccine Roll-Out Programme a Mixed Bag of Steady and Wobbly

11 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Christi Nortier and Julia Evans

Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga says the roll-out faced 'a number of difficulties'.

"We will definitely not finish today," said Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga during a press briefing on 7 July. The Education Sector Vaccination Roll-out Programme was due to end in 24 hours.

As of 7 July, more than 400,000 educators had been vaccinated nationally with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine since 23 June.

The original target was to vaccinate 582,564 educators and non-teaching staff by 8 July 2021.

This had been increased to 789,554 people, confirmed Elijah Mhlanga, the department's spokesperson, on 7 July.

"The Department of Health has offered additional doses that we will now use to vaccinate other people in the sector, who were initially not included," Motshekga said.

Speaking about the roll-out of the programme, Basil Manual from teachers' union Naptosa said: "I think it's a bit of a mixed bag. I think insofar as the state-paid teachers are concerned, it went really well.

"When it came to governing body-paid staff - and remember there are far more governing body support staff than there are teachers - it started going wobbly... KZN is...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

