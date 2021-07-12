South Africa: Big Step Towards Vaccine Security for South Africa While Country Remains On Level 4 Lockdown

11 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

South Africa will remain on Level 4 lockdown, but restaurants and gyms will be able to open, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday, adding that the country had taken a big leap towards vaccine security. Ramaphosa also broke his silence over violent protests in KZN and Gauteng.

In a significant step forward for vaccine security in South Africa and Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Aspen, now filling and finishing vaccines at its Gqeberha plant in the Eastern Cape, will start producing vaccines under licence.

Ramaphosa made the announcement as part of his address to the nation on Sunday, where he explained why the country was remaining at Level 4 lockdown with slight amendments to restrictions.

The president also broke his silence over the ongoing violent protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

"It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilisation. This must be condemned by all South Africans," Ramaphosa said.

In announcing the major step towards vaccine security for South Africa and the African continent, the president said:

"In the last few days, the African Union, through...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X