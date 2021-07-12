South Africa: Big Step Towards Vaccine Security for South Africa While Country Remains On Level 4 Lockdown

analysis

South Africa will remain on Level 4 lockdown, but restaurants and gyms will be able to open, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Sunday, adding that the country had taken a big leap towards vaccine security. Ramaphosa also broke his silence over violent protests in KZN and Gauteng.

In a significant step forward for vaccine security in South Africa and Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Aspen, now filling and finishing vaccines at its Gqeberha plant in the Eastern Cape, will start producing vaccines under licence.

Ramaphosa made the announcement as part of his address to the nation on Sunday, where he explained why the country was remaining at Level 4 lockdown with slight amendments to restrictions.

The president also broke his silence over the ongoing violent protests and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng after the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma.

"It is a matter of concern to all South Africans that some of these acts of violence are based on ethnic mobilisation. This must be condemned by all South Africans," Ramaphosa said.

In announcing the major step towards vaccine security for South Africa and the African continent, the president said:

"In the last few days, the African Union, through...