Rwandans in Zimbabwe, Botswana Celebrate 27th Liberation Day

Rwandans living in Zimbabwe and the nearby Botswana on Saturday met to celebrate the 27th anniversary of Liberation Day, which was marked in Rwanda on July 4.

In a virtual event hosted by Rwanda's ambassador in Zimbabwe, James Musoni, he paid homage to forces of RPA which not only liberated the country, but also managed to stop the Genocide against the Tutsi.

"We salute the RPA/RPF under the leadership of His Excellency Paul Kagame for their sacrifice, resilience, determination and patriotism which put an end to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi," Musoni said during virtual celebrations held at the weekend.

Musoni said Kwibohora meant that all Rwandans reclaimed their rights and have equal access to diverse opportunities which was a different story before the liberation.

Rwandans who participated expressed their gratitude towards President Kagame for his leadership and they committed to make their contribution in the development of their country.

They were joined by Dr Abdallah Utumatwishima a commissioner in the ruling party, RPF-Inkotanyi emphasized that the selfless efforts and sacrifices made by the liberators has led to the transformation the country has registered, coming from the ruins it was in 27 years ago.

He said the RPF liberated and took over a country that had a cocktail of problems that no ordinary man would easily think they were insurmountable

He implored the youth to embrace high moral values like the liberators like Kagame who left all the privileges he had in a foreign country and while in America where majority of youth dreams to be and decided to go back to a harsh environment where there was no obvious expectation for life.

"Such qualities are only found in people of high distinction, selflessness and forecasts for future generations' interests," he said.

He challenged the youth to set free from ideological manipulations and carry on with liberation dreams to ensure continuity and uphold values of unity and patriotism that characterized those who liberated our country.