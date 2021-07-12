South Africa: Police Minister Commends the Work of Police Deployed in Kwazulu-Natal During an Unprecedented Time in Country's History

9 July 2021
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

KwaZulu-Natal — Police Minister, General Bheki Cele on Friday 09 July 2021, addressed a police parade in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal. The parade consisted of members from specialised units within the South African Police Service, who were deployed to the province to amongst other things, reinforce police presence in and around the Nkandla area.

Minister Cele told the officers that President Cyril Ramaphosa, has also commended the discipline demonstrated by the officers who were faced with a very difficult situation.

"There were people who were firing guns and trying to provoke the situation in Nkandla and itching for the police to respond, but you remained firm and through the instructions of your commanders, you showed high level of discipline and utmost professionalism."

The Minister also touched on the work done by officers who led the operation to ensure that the Constitutional court order to arrest the former President Jacob Zuma, is complied with, before Wednesday midnight.

Cele said while the incarceration of the former President remains a low point in the country's history, police handled a complex situation in the best way possible through negotiations under the leadership of Major General Nonhlanhla Zulu, who exercised the utmost patience and care during a difficult time for the Zuma family and the nation.

"The arrest of a former President was a new mission for the SAPS so there was no referral point for all of us, it was simply unprecedented. It was also a mission that could have resulted in bloodshed if not handled well from the onset. However, it was executed in the most dignified and discreet way possible and I am happy to say enforcing the law didn't have to take place at the expense of people's lives." - Cele concluded.

