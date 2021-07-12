Nigeria: Police Confirm Abduction of Provost, School Teacher in Zamfara

11 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The kidnappers had to break the window of the provost's house to gain entry while the school teacher abducted is his neighbour.

The Police Command in Zamfara has confirmed the abduction of the Provost, College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura.

It also confirmed the abduction of another school teacher of Government Science Secondary School, Bakura in the early hours of Sunday which had earlier been reported by this newspaper.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Mohammed Shehu, made the confirmation in an interview with newsmen in Gusau.

He said the command was aware of the incident and personnel were already deployed for necessary investigations on the matter.

Mr Shehu said police and other security operatives in the state had commenced intelligence operation to ensure the safe release of the victims.

"The entire area has been combed by security personnel and very soon, the victims will be rescued and the perpetrators will be arrested and brought to book," he assured.

The Deputy Register, College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, Atiku Aliyu, said the college provost and one other school teacher were kidnapped at their residence at Government Secondary School Bakura.

Mr Aliyu said the kidnappers had to break the window of the provost's house to gain entry, adding that the school teacher abducted was his neighbour.

"Right now, that I am speaking, we don't know anything about their whereabouts."

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved.

