South Africa: Police Effect 27 Arrests As Operations Are Underway to Quell Incidents of Public Violence That Errupted Overnight in Parts of Kwazulu-Natal

press release

Pretoria — Police in KwaZulu-Natal have this morning intensified deployment and heightened visibility in response to incidents of public violence that erupted overnight in some parts of the Province since Friday, 09 July 2021. Meanwhile, police in other provinces are also on high alert, keeping a close eye amidst continued threats of widespread violence.

It is with this in mind that the South African Police Service has condemned these acts of lawlessness that seek to undermine the authority of the State; and issued a stern warning to those behind the threats of more violence to refrain from these acts of incitement circulated on various social media platforms.

To this end, 27 suspects have been arrested since yesterday on various charges that include: public violence, business burglary, malicious damage to property, and contravention of the DMA lockdown regulations. This comes after an unconfirmed number of trucks were torched and looting of several businesses in the Mooi River CBD. Efforts are afoot to track and trace more suspects.

At this stage, the N3 at Mooi River remains closed as police and local authorities have joined efforts to remove the torched trucks, debris and burning tyres that were used by protesters to barricade several roads. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes or approach with caution.

Police deployment will remain in place to ensure stability and prevent the possible erupting of further violence.

Office of the National Police Commissioner