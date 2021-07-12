Kenya: Madagascar Down Kenya Again in Test Match

11 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

A much-improved Kenya Lionesses fell to Madagascar's Makis 10-0 in their 15s test match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Two unconverted tries at the corner from pacy captain Veronique Rasoanekena were enough to sink Lionesses again.

She scored an early try at the corner and late in the second half. Some poor passes and ball handling as well as slow passing of the ball from the hosts did not help the hosts, who were beaten 27-15 at the same venue last weekend.

Makis were reduced to14 players and despite the numerical advantage, the Kenyans could not find a way back into the match.

Lionesses, who were handled by assistant coach Mitch Ocholla, have their national sevens players away in Japan for Tokyo Olympics.

