Kenya U-20s Retain Barthes Trophy

11 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Geoffrey Anene

Kenya's Under 20 rugby side survived late scare before successfully retaining their Barthes Trophy after overpowering Madagascar 21-20 in an entertaining match held at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Chipu started the first half strongly and enjoyed a 13-0 lead after tries from Maxwell Atera and Andrew Matoka Matoka, who also scored a penalty in the first 30 minutes.

Curtis Olago's men blocked the Islanders from running and used their strength to push for the points. However, two late tries and a conversion saw Kenya's lead cut to just one point before halftime.

Chipu regrouped in the second half as another penalty from Matoka gave the hosts some breathing space as they led 16-12.

A pushover try from captain John Baraka put Kenya 21-12 up. Matoka thwarted another Madagascar break in the dying minutes before the Islanders scored a try through Miaritanjona Rajieriarison at the death.

Federic Naina missed the conversion which would have handed Madagascar the trophy. This is the second straight year Kenya has bagged the Barthes Trophy after stunning heavyweights Namibia 21-18 in 2019 final in Ruaraka.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X