Kenya U-20s Retain Barthes Trophy

Kenya's Under 20 rugby side survived late scare before successfully retaining their Barthes Trophy after overpowering Madagascar 21-20 in an entertaining match held at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday.

Chipu started the first half strongly and enjoyed a 13-0 lead after tries from Maxwell Atera and Andrew Matoka Matoka, who also scored a penalty in the first 30 minutes.

Curtis Olago's men blocked the Islanders from running and used their strength to push for the points. However, two late tries and a conversion saw Kenya's lead cut to just one point before halftime.

Chipu regrouped in the second half as another penalty from Matoka gave the hosts some breathing space as they led 16-12.

A pushover try from captain John Baraka put Kenya 21-12 up. Matoka thwarted another Madagascar break in the dying minutes before the Islanders scored a try through Miaritanjona Rajieriarison at the death.

Federic Naina missed the conversion which would have handed Madagascar the trophy. This is the second straight year Kenya has bagged the Barthes Trophy after stunning heavyweights Namibia 21-18 in 2019 final in Ruaraka.