Kenya's Covid-19 Cases Near 189,000, Positivity Rate at 8.1%

Kenya on Sunday recorded 241 new Covid-19 cases, one more fatality and 1,401 recoveries, the Health ministry said in a statement to newsroom.

The new patients were found after the analysis of 2,961 sample within a day, which raised the number of tests conducted since the pandemic first hit last March to 2,015,659.

The number of confirmed cases rose to 188,754 while the positivity rate dropped further from 8.9 percent on Saturday to 8.1 percent.

Nairobi County accounted for 165 of the new cases, Kiambu 16, Nyeri 11, Nakuru 10, Murang'a six, Mombasa five, Kajiado and Siaya four each, Homa Bay, Kisii, Kwale and Machakos three each, Kilifi and Meru two each, and Narok, Taita Taveta, Uasin Gishu and Bomet one each.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe reported one more death, but noted that it was confirmed after the audit of facility records in July, raising the toll to 3,722.

CS Kagwe also announced that another 1,401 patients had recovered, 1,380 of them in the home-based isolation nd care programme and 21 in hospital, raising the count to 179,520.

Further, the CS said, 1,092 patients had been hospitalised countrywide by Sunday while 4,077 were being treated at home. Of those in hospital, 115 were under intensive care, 37 of them on ventilator support, 58 on supplemental oxygen and 20 under observation.

Another 209 patients were separately on supplemental oxygen, 185 of them in general wards and 24 in high dependency units.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,539,087 vaccine doses had been administered across the country - 1,026,960 first doses and 512,127 second doses.

The uptake rate of the second dose was 49.9 percent while the proportion of adults fully vaccinated was two percent.

Among those who had taken the second dose were 158,270 people aged 58 years and above, 98,044 health workers, 70,648 teachers, 40,496 security officers and 144,669 ungrouped people.