Kenya: Police Cancel UDA, Jubilee Rallies in Kiambu 'To Prevent Confrontation'

Police on Sunday cancelled two political rallies by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the ruling Jubilee Party that were expected to take place at Karuri Primary School in Kiambaa Constituency, Kiambu County.

It emerged that the two rival parties had both been issued with a permit for a rally at that venue.

Kiambu police commander Ali Nuno told Nation on phone that police were investigating how the Karuri headteacher ended up issuing another permit after giving one to UDA.

UDA, a political outfit linked to Deputy President William Ruto, had booked Karuri playground for a football tournament.

Jubilee had technically made its plans through the Kiambaa Interdenominational Forum, a church outfit that has close ties with it.

The forum was to be used as a platform to campaign for the party's candidate ahead of the July 15 by-election in Kiambaa.

'I have cancelled the two meetings to avoid a confrontation," Mr Nuno said.

"We have summoned the headteacher of Karuri Primary School, one Mr Daniel Oleneya, so that he can explain the logic used to book one venue for two events at the same time."

He noted that had either one of the rallies taken place, the rival would have sparked a confrontation and alleged being shortchanged.

The candidates

Jubilee's candidate for the Kiambaa by-election is Karanja Kariri while the UDA candidate is Njuguna Wanjiku.

In Muguga Ward, Jubilee's Githinji Mungera will face UDA's Kamau Thumbi.

The seats fell vacant early this year after Kiambaa legislator Paul Koinange and Muguga ward rep Eliud Ngugi succumbed to Covid-19-related complications.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday met Jubilee leaders from Kiambu, as well as the party candidate, at State House and told them to push for a win.

The ruling party's campaign is being overseen by Limuru Member of Parliament Peter Mwathi and Kiambu Town's Jude Njomo.

DP Ruto is casting his net wider in Kiambu, the home turf of President Kenyatta, ahead of next year's General Election, eyeing more elected leaders to consolidate his grassroots support in one of the most vote-rich counties in Kenya.