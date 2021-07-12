Kenya: Bernard Simiyu Wins Mombasa Leg of Nation Classic

Despite the current tough conditions of the Links Mombasa Golf Club course, veteran golfer Bernard Simiyu beat a field of 146 golfers to emerge top in the second leg of the 2021 Nation Classic golf series over the weekend.

Playing off handicap 19, Simiyu popularly known as "Simba" at the Coast, parred four holes at the front nine, where he also scratched fourth for 21 points, though his back nine was even better as he returned an impressive 24 points which included five pars for his amazing 45 points.

"It was a good day for me and even though I made a number of bogeys, I managed to score well in some holes. I must however thank the Nation Media Group for having decided to bring the second leg of their series at Mombasa Golf Club," said Simiyu.

It was obviously a good day also for Dr Deepak Maru as he managed to put together an impressive 41 points which earned him the men's top prize after beating George Gachanja on countback.

Leading the big number of the ladies in the event which also attracted players from Muthaiga, Kiambu, Royal Nairobi and Eldoret, in addition to golfers from the other clubs in the Coast region, was Fiona Mbandi who posted 34 points to win by three points from Christine Kinyeru.

Kenya Golf Union (KGU) Secretary Philip Ocholla from Muthaiga carded 32 points to lead the guests who included broadcasters Njogu wa Njoroge and Tony Kwalanda.

Nation Media Group Chairman Dr Wilfred Kiboro, playing his first round of golf after one year, posted 25 points to claim the staff prize, while Harsimran Kaur returned a respectable 37 points to emerge as the best junior.

The going was however tough for many others like Tony Kibwana, who could only manage 11 points to rightfully claim the "Piga Mingi" Prize.

During the prize giving ceremony, Mombasa County Deputy Governor William Kingi who represented Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, presented 15 full golf sets to the 15 juniors supported by the County.

Junior Golf Foundation Coast (JGF) Representative Alice Wahome thanked the Mombasa County for supporting the junior golf programme, saying it will go along way in their search for talents from the schools golf programme.

Kingi said the County will support the juniors to play in the JGF golf series tournament in Machakos this coming weekend.