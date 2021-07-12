Kenya: Alfred Mutua, Francis Kimemia Plan Economic Blocs Merger for 2022 Election

Economic blocs in the central and south eastern regions are set to unite with the aim of playing a critical role in the formation of a formidable political alliance ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

This is according to Nyandarua Governor Francis Kimemia and his Machakos counterpart Alfred Mutua, who say Gema communities share visions that can benefit the two regions in terms of trade, infrastructure and politics.

Governor Mutua said the three governors from the Ukambani region have resolved to work with the larger Gikuyu, Meru and Embu Association. The other two county bosses are Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni).

Mr Kimemia, who chairs the Central Region Economic Bloc (Cereb), said the formation of a larger unit will mean a larger group of professionals to offer guidance on economic matters and infrastructural development.

In the arrangement between Nyandarua and Machakos, Governor Mutua said the first step will be establishing twin towns in the two counties.

Kimemia's re-election

While attributing his performance to a second term, he appealed to Nyandarua residents to re-elect Governor Kimemia.

"I don't know if Nyandaru's people understand the person they have for a governor. I worked with Governor Kimemia in President Mwai Kibaki's administration ... you have the best governor - a strategist at the national level," he said.

"He spent the first two years of his administration setting the systems. You have felt his impact in the third and fourth year. I can assure you Nyandarua will never be the same by the time he is on his second term."

In his address, Governor Kimemia said: "As a region, we are concerned by the quality of roads done by contractors at exploitative costs - double the amount paid in former President Kibaki's regime per kilometer, roads which are remainintact. The confessionals will see how we can make better roads using locally available materials."

He said he was with Governor Mutua during and after the 2017 post-election violence, and that political alliances by Jubilee Party, Maendeleo Chap Chap and other like-minded outfit will blood is not shed again.

"We want an alliance guided by ideologies and with a national face ... a mwananchi-friendly alliance focused on economic growth, youth, women empowerment and the marginalised."