Nigeria: Covid-19 - Oyo Records Delta Variant, Warns Against Losing Guards

The 'Own Your Action' (OYA) initiative of the State Government should be seriously considered by adhering to the guidelines of wearing nose and mouth masks in public gatherings, washing of hands with soap and water and use of hand sanitisers, among others

The Oyo State government has recorded the more dangerous Delta variant of the coronavirus infection.

This is coming a few days after Nigeria's capital city, the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), recorded the first case of the variant.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) described the variant as deadlier and "most transmissible."

A statement issued on Sunday night by the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of the State, Taiwo Adisa, warned the residents against letting down the guards to dangerous consequences.

The statement reads in part: "This strain has been associated with high transmission, increased severity of infection and outcomes.

"As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society."

It warned residents of the state to continue to comply with all advisories aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus.

Travellers warned

Meanwhile, the state has advised all Nigeria-bound travellers to comply strictly with the travel protocols, urging them to present themselves for testing and mandatory seven-day isolation.

The statement added: "It would be appreciated if all in-bound travelers from overseas maintain the mandatory seven-day isolation and subsequent testing before mingling with the populace.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In addition, residents are enjoined to seek medical care and avail the opportunity of free testing whenever there's any feeling of unwellness."

O.Y.O protocol

The state also reemphasised its Oyo Own Policy, which strengthens the need for the residents to take ownership of the precautionary measures and protect themselves against any infection.

"The 'Own Your Action' (OYA) initiative of the State Government should be seriously considered by adhering to the guidelines of wearing nose and mouth masks in public gatherings, washing of hands with soap and water and use of hand sanitisers, among others," adding that; "Vigilance on the parts of both the Government and the people will surely go a long way in stemming the transmission of this disease within the State."