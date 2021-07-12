Nigeria: Covid-19 - Oyo Records Delta Variant, Warns Against Losing Guards

12 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mojeed Alabi

The 'Own Your Action' (OYA) initiative of the State Government should be seriously considered by adhering to the guidelines of wearing nose and mouth masks in public gatherings, washing of hands with soap and water and use of hand sanitisers, among others

The Oyo State government has recorded the more dangerous Delta variant of the coronavirus infection.

This is coming a few days after Nigeria's capital city, the Federal Capital Territory(FCT), recorded the first case of the variant.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) described the variant as deadlier and "most transmissible."

A statement issued on Sunday night by the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of the State, Taiwo Adisa, warned the residents against letting down the guards to dangerous consequences.

The statement reads in part: "This strain has been associated with high transmission, increased severity of infection and outcomes.

"As such, this is to warn that the virus is still very much within the society."

It warned residents of the state to continue to comply with all advisories aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus.

Travellers warned

Meanwhile, the state has advised all Nigeria-bound travellers to comply strictly with the travel protocols, urging them to present themselves for testing and mandatory seven-day isolation.

The statement added: "It would be appreciated if all in-bound travelers from overseas maintain the mandatory seven-day isolation and subsequent testing before mingling with the populace.

"In addition, residents are enjoined to seek medical care and avail the opportunity of free testing whenever there's any feeling of unwellness."

O.Y.O protocol

The state also reemphasised its Oyo Own Policy, which strengthens the need for the residents to take ownership of the precautionary measures and protect themselves against any infection.

"The 'Own Your Action' (OYA) initiative of the State Government should be seriously considered by adhering to the guidelines of wearing nose and mouth masks in public gatherings, washing of hands with soap and water and use of hand sanitisers, among others," adding that; "Vigilance on the parts of both the Government and the people will surely go a long way in stemming the transmission of this disease within the State."

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X