Tanzania: UN Salutes Samia...to Align Its Strategic Plan With Fydpiii

THE United Nations has commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her professional leadership, saying that its fiveyear strategic plan will align with Tanzania's third National Five-Year Development Plan (FYDP).

Recently, the government launched the 3rd National Five Year Development Plan (2021/22- 2025/26), which among other things focuses on the implementation of flagship projects and stimulating a competitive and inclusive economy.

The implementation of the 114tri/- National Development Plan III which is scheduled to commence in this financial year which started on July, 2021 among others will continue implementation of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project(JNHPP), the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP), the purchase of new ships and construction of Mbegani fishing port at Bagamoyo.

The plan also focuses on strengthening industrial production capacity and provision of services, promotion of investment and trade, people's development, human resources development as well as achieving good governance and rule of law.

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Christine Musisi informed President Samia that UN is currently preparing its five -year strategic plan which will also align with Tanzania's FYDP.

Conveying the congratulatory message from the top UN leaders, UN Secretary General António Guterres and Deputy Secretary General Amina Mohamed to President Samia yesterday at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Deputy Executive Director, Ms Joyce Msuya expressed UN's readiness to cooperate with Tanzania in various fields.

Ms Msuya yesterday paid a courtesy call on President Samia at the State House in Dodoma where they discussed various issues, including environmental conservation.

"UNEP in collaboration with UN are ready to support various efforts being undertaken by Tanzania's sixth phase government in development and its plans to conserve the environment," Ms Msuya said.

The UNEP boss also commended President Samia for her commitment in fighting against corona virus pandemic, expressing UN readiness to support the country. Since assuming office, President Samia directed efforts on series of issues facing the country, including how to handle Covid-19 pandemic.

She formed a committee of experts to advise her on the status of Covid-19 in the country and the necessary steps to take to keep people safe.

The committee advised on various issues in the fight against the global pandemic, including strengthening Covid-19 prevention efforts, comply with international resolutions, strengthen diagnostic capacity and finalise a Covid-19 treatment guide for health workers among others.

Speaking to editors recently, President Samia said that experts are working on the kind of vaccines which the country can acquire and administer to people through voluntary procedure. The team also urged the government to be under the COVAX facility to be part of the countries that receive vaccines.

On her part, President Samia expressed gratitude to UN and pleaded to continue cooperating with UNEP in various country's plans for conserving the environment.

She called upon UN to ensure that its five-year development plan currently under preparation is sustainable and efficient in fighting against climate change.

The President said her government will continue to take various initiatives to fight against environmental degradation in the country and create an environment that will prevent people from further degrading the environment through their activities.

She called on UNEP in cooperation with UN to support the government efforts through provision of funds and human resource for successful attainment of environmental conservation objective.