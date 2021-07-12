Rwanda Sends 1,000 Soldiers, Police to Fight Mozambique Militants

9 July 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Edward Rwema

Rwanda says it is sending 1,000 security personnel to Cabo Delgado province in northern Mozambique to help fight Islamist militants who have terrorized the region.

In a statement issued Friday on the government's website, Rwanda said the deployment would start immediately and was being done at the request of the Mozambican government.

Mozambican officials did not respond to VOA's request for comment Friday.

"We are deploying 1,000 soldiers and policemen to help Mozambique in the fight against jihadists in Cabo Delgado," Rwandan army spokesman Colonel Ronald Rwivanga told VOA's Central African Service.

The Rwandan government said its troops would join forces with Mozambique's and others from the South African Development Community to "support efforts to restore Mozambican state authority by conducting combat and security operations."

SADC countries agreed last month to deploy forces to troubled Cabo Delgado but have yet to announce the size of the force or a timeline. Rwanda is not a member of the 16-country bloc.

Cabo Delgado has experienced several years of unrest that intensified in 2020, when Islamist extremists seized parts of the province, including the city of Mocimboa da Praia. On March 24 of this year, militants took control of the coastal town of Palma for several days, displacing more than 35,000 civilians. New attacks have been reported near Palma in recent weeks.

The insecurity led the French energy company Total to suspend its multi-billion-dollar liquified gas project in Cabo Delgado April. Cabo Delgado has Mozambique's largest natural gas reserves.

Rwanda said the troop deployment to Mozambique is based on the two countries' good relations following several agreements in 2018.

Asked if Rwanda may increase its contingent in the future, Rwivanga said "as of now that is the number we agreed on, but, if they feel the need to increase it, they will let us know."

Asked if Rwanda does not fear retaliation from jihadists, he said, "I think it would not be the first time we are fighting jihadists. You very well know that we faced that issue elsewhere, including in Central Africa Republic. We are used to dealing with such issues and it should not be a concern to us."

This report originated in VOA's Central Africa service.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
You Can't Lecture Us On Democracy, Zimbabwe President Tells U.S.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy’s Party Wins Vote in Landslide
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
South African Actor 'Fighting for His Life' After Car Crash
eSwatini Army in Charge After Protests, Deaths - Rights Group

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X