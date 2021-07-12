Mozambique: Third Worst Day in Pandemic for Mozambique

Maputo — According to the latest figures from the Mozambican health authorities, Friday saw the third highest number of new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease since the start of the pandemic.

1,327 cases were diagnosed. The days with higher numbers of cases were Thursday (1,437) and Tuesday (1,458). Thus the three worst days in the pandemic so far have all occurred within a single week.

A Friday press release from the Ministry of Health also reported eight further deaths from Covid-19. These latest victims were five women and three men, all Mozambican citizens and aged between 52 and 80. Six of the deaths occurred in Maputo city, one in Maputo province and one in Tete.

In the first nine days of July, 69 deaths from Covid-19 were recorded. This is more than the combined death toll for June (44) and May (22). The national Covid-19 death toll now stands at 947.

To date, 630,924 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 3,544 of them in the previous 24 hours. The great majority of the tests were from Maputo and Tete, the areas worst hit by the pandemic - there were 1,351 samples from Maputo city, 867 from Tete, and 157 from Maputo province. Between them these three provinces accounted for 67 per cent of Friday's tests.

There were also 281 tests in Manica, 236 in Sofala, 200 in Nampula, 163 in Gaza, 152 in Cabo Delgado, 99 in Inhambane, 29 in Zambezia and nine in Niassa.

2,217 of the tests gave negative results and 1,327 samples tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 86,249.

Maputo city reported the largest number of positive cases, 718, followed by Tete (306), Gaza (96), Manica (90), Maputo province (46), Sofala (31), and Inhambane (31). Thus the seven southern and central provinces accounted for 99.3 per cent of all the cases diagnosed on Friday.

There were only nine cases (0.7 per cent of the total) in all the four provinces north of the Zambezi - three in Zambezia and two each in Nampula, Niassa and Cabo Delgado.

The national positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected with the virus) on Friday was 37.4 per cent - the largest recorded this year. The figure means that more than one in three of those tested was carrying the virus. The positivity rates earlier in the week were 29.7 per cent on Thursday, 28.6 per cent on Wednesday, 31.7 per cent on Tuesday and 29.6 per cent on Monday.

But, when broken down by province, the positivity rate shows Covid-19 raging across the south and centre of the country, but not in the north. For the third day running, Gaza registered the highest positivity rate (58.9 per cent), followed by Maputo city (53.1 per cent), Tete (33.5 per cent), Manica (32 per cent), Inhambane (31.3 per cent), and Maputo province (29.3 per cent).

North of the Zambezi, the highest positivity rate was 22.2 per cent, found in Niassa (but only nine tests were carried out in this province). In Zambezia the rate was 10.3 per cent, in Cabo Delgado 1.3 per cent, and in Nampula just one per cent.

Over the same 24 hour period, 23 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (17 in Maputo, four in Sofala, one in Manica and one in Tete). But 54 new cases were admitted (26 in Maputo, 17 in Tete, four in Sofala, three in Matola, two in Inhambane and two in Manica).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment centres rose from 309 on Thursday to 330 on Friday. 233 of these patients (70.6 per cent) were in Maputo, 39 were in Tete, 25 in Sofala, 16 in Matola, seven in Manica, three in Inhambane, three in Gaza, two in Niassa, one in Nampula, and one in Zambezia. Cabo Delgado remained the only province where no Covid-19 patients were hospitalised.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry release added that 445 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Friday (256 in Tete, 94 in Gaza, 59 in Sofala, 20 in Maputo province and 16 in Nampula). The total number of recoveries now stands at 7,894, which is 84.5 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique,

But since the number of new cases continues to outstrip the number of recoveries, the number of active Covid-9 cases continues to rise remorselessly - from 11,530 on Thursday to 12,404 on Friday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo city, 5.930 (47.8 per cent of the total); Tete, 2,225; Maputo province, 1,966; Manica, 648; Sofala, 539; Gaza, 466; Inhambane, 263; Niassa, 225; Zambezia, 61; Nampula, 50; and Cabo Delgado, 31.