Somalia: Casualties in Mogadishu Blast Targeting Senior Police Chief

10 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

A car bomb targeting a senior police chief exploded in Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday, causing an unknown number of casualties, police and witnesses said.

A witness said the convoy of Colonel Farhan Mohamoud Qarole was passing near the busy Banadir junction at 10.30 am when a car packed with massive explosive materials headed towards the entourage but missed the target.

"The commissioner is unharmed but there are other casualties the attack inflicted," said Somali police spokesman Sadiiq Dudishe.

Authorities released a statement saying, "In an attack orchestrated by the terrorists, using a vehicle filled with explosive materials targeted the commander of the police force in Mogadishu, Colonel Farhan Mohamoud. The commander is safe, although the explosion has had effects on businesses in the area of the assault."

The statement added, "In Mogadishu, the terrorists cannot discourage anybody from rendering service to his (or her) people."

At the time of the blast, the convoy of the commander was heading towards Madina Hospital, the largest referral medical facility serving the police force in Mogadishu.

The blast affected not only the small businesses but badly affected Banadir Hospital the largest referral facility for women and children in Mogadishu.

Col. Qarole recently replaced General Sadaq Omar Hassan alias Sadaq John, who was sacked in April this year when he issued a controversial order trying to prevent the legislators of the Lower House of the Parliament against holding a session in Mogadishu.

