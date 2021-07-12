Congo-Kinshasa: Musicians to Hold Charity Show for Volcanic Eruptions Victims

Various leading Congolese musicians have come together in effort to raise relief funds for victims of the recent volcanic eruptions in Goma North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Friends of the Congo and Yole! Africa have teamed up with Tabilulu Productions to raise funds for the affected families in Eastern DRC.

Among the Congolese artistes who are part of the initiative are Lokua Kanza, Kanda Bongo Man, Alain Nkossi Konda, Kizaba, Kevin Nathaniel, Nkumu Katalay, DPretty and JPink.

Notably, Kanza, who hails from Goma, recently dedicated a single to the victims of the natural disaster.

He also recently released an album tittle Moko, which has taken him more than 10 years to produce. Moko (one), which was launched online on June 4 marks the veteran singer, composer and guitarist's return to the music scene.

Some of his popular songs of the past are Rail On (a duet with the late Papa Wemba), Na Kozonga, lIsanga, I believe in You and Moninga.

Meanwhile, DPretty and Jpink are currently doing well with their new song Boom Keke, which is a follow up to Stay On.

UK-based veteran crooner Kanda Bongo Man has also not been left behind in the online campaign to support victims of the volcanic eruptions. He has been working closely with Tabilulu Productions on this online venture.

Kanda Bongo Man is making a gradual return to live performances after live concerts were suspended globally due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During a recent interview Kanda Bongo Man revealed that he is due to launch a new album that he has been working on during the pandemic.

According to Lubangi Muniania of Tabilulu Productions, they have set up a widespread awareness raising campaign on social media and in the main stream media to mobilize financial support for the people on the ground.

"We are inviting all fans of Congolese music and others to join us in this noble cause," Lubangi said.